L-R Danlad Ibrahim, Sylvester Simba, Razak Kasim, Daniel Afriyie, Gladson Awako

The 2023 Championship of African Nations is set to kick off on Friday, January 13 in Algeria.

Ghana will open their campaign on January 15 against Madagascar in a Group C encounter at Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui.



Head coach Annor Walker has lined up 25 of the very best players in the local league for the tournament in the hopes of steering Ghana to their first-ever CHAN triumph.



Among the 25-man squad, some players are expected to be pivotal in the team's title quest.



Here are five Black Galaxies players to watch at the 2023 CHAN



Afriyie Daniel Banieh



Daniel Afriyie Banieh was instrumental for Ghana during the qualifiers, scoring three goals in four matches.



His performance earned him a call-up to the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He made his senior debut in a 2-0 win over Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly.

Barnieh recently moved from Hearts of Oak to FC Zurich in Switzerland, but he will not join his new teammates until after the tournament.



He would like to make his last tournament as a local-based player count.



Gladson Awako



Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako is the team's captain. Awako was a key member of Ghana's U-20 World Cup-winning squad in 2009.



The 31-year-old has a successful career, having won 14 trophies in total, including the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederations Cup, and CAF Super Cup.



He made his Black Stars debut in 2021 in Ghana's 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe.



Gladson Awako will be aiming to win his third international trophy after winning two titles at the U-20 level.



Sylvester Simba

Sylvester Simba is one of the squad's most talented players. The dazzling skills and dribbling abilities of the Dreams FC winger make him a joy to watch.



He is expected to be at his A-game during the tournament.



Razak Kassim



Great Olympics midfielder, Razak Kasim was exceptional during the qualifiers.



He orchestrates the team's play as a lone defensive midfielder, pulling strings to put the team on offense.



The workaholic midfielder is one of the players to watch at the tournament.



Danlad Ibrahim



Danlad Ibrahim, 20, is about to compete in his sixth international tournament. He has represented Ghana at the U-17 African Championship, the U-17 FIFA World Cup, the U-20 African Youth Championship, the WAFU U-20 Championship, and the FIFA World Cup.

Danald and Afriyie Barnieh were the only two local players named to the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper would like to add the CHAN to his trophy cabinet after winning the U-20 AFCON and the WAFU Zone B championship.



Find the full squad below:



Goalkeepers:



Stephen Kwaku, Ibrahim Danlad, William Essu



Defenders:



Augustine Randolph, Augustine Agyapong, Dennis Korsah, Benjamin Abaidoo Konadu Yiadom, Henry Ansu, Kojo Addai, Sherif Mohammed, Solomon Adomako



Midfielders:

Razak Kassim, Dominic Nsobila, Gladson Awako, David Abagna, Sylvester Simba



Wingers:



Jonah Attuquaye, Michael Arthur, Suraj Seidu, Kwame Otu



Strikers:



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Kofi Kordzi, Razak Yusif, Augustine Boakye



