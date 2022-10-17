Five Black Stars players whose spots in Ghana's World Cup squad look shaky

L-R Elisha Owusu, Stepham Ambrosius, Ransford Yeboah, Daniel Afriyie, Joseph Aidoo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has said there will not be many changes in his final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup because he has 70 percent of the names already.

“70 per cent of the players currently on international duty with Ghana’s squad who meet Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday will be in Qatar. The remaining 30 per cent will be tight decisions.



We’re watching the players closely for the next few games to see who could play for Qatar in October,” he told Bild.



This means most of the players called up during the September international break have a guaranteed spot in the team for the World Cup.



However, there are a few others who could be included in the provisional list but could miss out on the final list for various reasons.



Otto Addo will present an initial 35-man provisional squad to FIFA before trimming it to 26 a week before the start of the competition in Qatar.



Here are five players whose slot in the final squad looks shaky

Joseph Aidoo



Joseph Aidoo is one of Ghana's top-performing players in Europe. He has been consistent for Celta Vigo, playing week-in, week-out.



At the Black Stars, however, he is at the bottom of the pecking order. With Otto Addo set to name no more than four center-backs for the World Cup, and Aidoo not among the first three, the player will compete for the fourth spot with Stephan Ambrosius, Patric Pfieffer, and a few others.



Otto Addo's first three center-backs are Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, and Alexander Djiku.



Stephan Ambrosius



Karlsruher SC defender, Stephan Ambrosius appears to be in the same bracket as Joseph Aidoo. They were both called during the September international break but did not get minutes in the two friendlies Ghana played.

For Ambrosius, it was his debut call-up and he could not make his maiden appearance after completing his nationality switch in 2022.



Elisha Owusu



Gent midfielder, Elisha Owusu, has received consistent call-ups since his maiden invitation in March. However, his World Cup spot appears to be in doubt.



This is because Otto Addo is reportedly considering inviting two top-performing Ghanaian midfielders to his squad.



Elisha could be sacrificed for Lorient midfielder, Abdul Salis or Crystal Palace player, Jeffrey Schlupp in the final squad for the World Cup.



Randsford Yeboah

German-born Ghanaian, Ransford Yeboah completed his nationality switch in June.



He made his debut against Nicaragua in September. He was introduced in the 82nd minute and could barely prove his worth.



Ransford could make the provisional squad for the World Cup but his spot in the final list seems uncertain due to abundant options in terms of wing-forwards.



Afriyie Barneih



Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was the only local-based player invited for the September international break.



He came on very late in the win against Nicaragua and did not have a touch as the referee whistled for full-time, a few seconds after he entered the pitch.

Together with lacking minutes at the national team, 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League has been suspended, which means he cannot make a case for the World Cup with his club side.



