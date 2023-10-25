Five Ghanaian football stars who are big time content creators on social media

Former Black Stars players John Paintsil and Asamoah Gyan

Social media has become a big part of modern football as players with big numbers earn decent money for creating content on some platforms.

Therefore, some players use these social media platforms to create revenue streams aside from money earned from football. Some secure paid partnership deals to advertise for companies.



Whereas others, are active on these platforms for the fun of it and also view it as the only form to create a bond with their fans, others see it as a powerful marketing tool.



Some Ghanaian players, due to the above-mentioned reasons, are active on certain platforms where they often share varied content.



Asamoah Gyan



Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has a huge social media presence. He is often active on X and Instagram where he shares significant moments in his day-to-day life with his followers.



On Instagram, he posts hilarious content to serve his followers some laughs and also goes live to interact with them from time to time.

John Paintsil



Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil seems to be enjoying his retirement. He is active on TikTok where he lip-sync Ghanaian gospel songs.



Aside from the aforementioned content, he also shares content about his football academy.



Joseph Paintsil



Genk forward, Joseph Paintsil has a passion for music outside football. His passion for music entices him to produce music-related content like freestyles either with the Genk media team or on his page.



Edmund Addo

Black Stars midfielder, Edmund Addo, is a lifestyle content creator on TikTok. He shows his fashion sense, love for music, and some moments on the pitch in the content he creates.



Fatawu Issahaku



Ghana U-23 star, Fatawu Issahaku doubles as a musician. He is active on Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok where he often posts his music-related content.



He loves to dance as well as sometimes put it on display.



EE/KPE