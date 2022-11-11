Five Ghanaian players who could be making their last appearance at 2022 World Cup

L-R Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amarety, Wakaso, Partey

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo is set to announce his final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

There are some constant names that will be named in Otto Addo's squad on Monday, November 14, 2022.



Among the constants, some may be heading to their final World Cup for a variety of reasons.



Here are five Black Stars players who could be heading to their last World Cup.



Thomas Partey



Born on June 13, 1993, Thomas Partey is 29 years. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be his first World Cup appearance. However, given his age and injury record, it could also be his last.



The next World Cup is in 2026. This means Partey will be 33 and might miss it due to his age. Also, his injury situation can worsen by that age.

Partey, who had little injury worries in his early career, is now prone to injuries, which could cost him the World Cup in 2026.



For example, N'golo Kante,30, will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to a long-standing injury.



Mubarak Wakaso



The Eupen midfielder is currently 32 years and will be 36 years by 2026.



Mubarak Wakaso, if he makes Ghana's World Cup squad, will head to his second World Cup appearance, which could also be his last for the Black Stars.



With midfield being Ghana's strongest position, Ghana have many young players who would mature by 2026. Hence, age and the state of Ghana's midfielder could push Wakaso out or into the squad in the next edition.

Jordan Ayew



Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew is 31 years and will be 35 years by 2026.



At the moment, he is unattachable. However, after the 2022 World Cup, unless he is in top form in 2026, it will be difficult to make Ghana's squad, due to his age.



Qatar 2022 will be Jordan's second World Cup appearance.



Daniel Amartey



Daniel Amartey is a key member of the Black Stars and will, certainly, be part of the final squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Leicester City midfielder is set for his first World Cup appearance, which could also be his last.



Amartey is currently 27 years and would turn 31 years in 2026. With him getting past 30 years and Ghana having an enormous talented center-back through the ranks, his sport for the World Cup in 2026 is unlikely.



Dede Ayew



Andre Ayew is heading to his third World Cup. The 32-year-old would want to make it count because it could be his last World Cup in Black Stars colours.



Andre Ayew is at the twilight of his career, playing in a less competitive league in the Gulf, and will turn 36 by 2026.



