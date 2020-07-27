Sports News

Five Ghanaian stars feature for Nordjelland in defeat to Copenhagen

Kamal Deen Sulemana in action

Five Ghanaian footballers featured for Nordjælland in the clubs slim defeat to FC Copenhagen in the Danish Super League.

Ibrahim Sadiq, Abu Francis, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Isaac Atanga and Maxwell Woledzi saw action for the Ghanaian-hub club but failed to register a win for their side. Ibrahim Sadiq, 20, was the only player among them who started the game for Nordjælland after which he was substituted by Maxwell Woledzi on the 77th minute.



Kamal Deen Sulemana, 18, came first on the 55th minute for Tochi Phil Chukuani when the game was barren to give the side an attacking byte but failed to change the game in his side’s favour.

Abu Francis and Isaac Atanga could not give any proper addition to their side in their Week 36 encounter at the Telia Parken.

