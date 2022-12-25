Five awkward sporting moments that occurred in 2022

A grid of some of the sporting moments in 2022

Awkward moments in sporting events are literally embarrassing incidents that occur unexpectedly; to some extent, they are humorous moments that occur prior to, during, or shortly after a sporting event.

These moments are often captured in videos or photos taken at the right or wrong time, giving the impression that something strange is happening.



2022 did not produce many Ghana-related awkward sporting moments, however, there are a hand full of them to look back to.



Here are five awkward moments that occurred in 2022



Inaki Williams's failed steal



Inaki Williams failed to pull off what would have been the greatest steal at the World Cup.



During Ghana's 2022 World Cup opener against Portugal, Inaki almost scored a stoppage-time equaliser outsmarting the goalkeeper only for the striker to slip, failing to convert.

With few seconds to end the game and Ghana trailing 3-2, Inaki Williams nearly scored the final goal in the match when he came from behind to steal the ball from Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who had rolled the ball down for a long kick.



Costa, after grabbing a cross, placed the ball down on the pitch forgetting Inaki Williams was behind him. The striker quickly dashed forward to steal the ball from Costa with the aim of scoring the goal.



Unfortunately, Inaki slipped and fell missing a big opportunity to draw Ghana level. Reuben Dias later came to clear the ball ending Ghana's hope of getting a draw.



Adul Ganiu clueless trophy lift



After emerging as the champions of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko skipper Abdul Ganiu was a trophy in one of the most awkward that he needed assistance on the right to.



Ideally, when the trophy is being handed to the skipper, he walks to his teammates and hoists it in front of them. But in the case of Ganiu, he abandoned his teammate and lift the trophy immediately after it was handed to him, before GFA Executive Council Member, Fred Acheampong directed him to go and do it in front of his teammates.

Mudasiru Salifu having his eyes on the ball



A picture of Asante Kotoko's Mudasiru Salifu watching the Aduana Stars midfielder fall after an aerial duel depicts one of the most awkward moments in the Ghana Premier League.



The image depicts Salifu having a gossipy view of a lifetime, watching Adom Frimpong's 'balls' during a match.



The image went viral as some also gave it a different view with the caption 'Adom wo wiem' which translates into 'There is Grace above', which literally and ridiculously means the player who is called Adom is in the air.



Team Ghana disqualified 4x100m final due to GAA negligence



The Ghana Athletic Association cost Ghana an appearance in the Men's 4x100m final in an awkward manner at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Organizers of the 2022 Commonwealth Games disqualified team Ghana for breaching Track Rule 24:11.



Team Ghana qualified for the 4x100m finals after finishing 3rd in Heat 2 with a time of 39.05s.



Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Barnabas Ageh, and Abdul Rasheed Saminu represented Ghana in the 4x100m.



However, team Ghana got disqualified for not notifying the organizers at least an hour before swapping Joseph Paul Amoah with Abdul Rasheed Saminu, thus breaching the rule.



Osman Bukari's celebration against Portugal



Osman Bukari hit the famous Cristiano Ronaldo's 'sui' celebration in an awkward manner that he received backlash for it.

During Ghana's opening 2022 World Cup game against Portugal, Bukari scored the Black Stars' second consolation goal in stoppage time while Ghana were trailing by 3 goals, and run to the corner to do the 'sui' celebration.



The Black Stars forward received some flak on social media as a section claimed he could have recovered the ball for a quick restart.



Bukari apologized after the game via a social media post.



