Five footballers who have never missed a penalty kick

Penalty kicks are defining moments in games that can cause a moment of joy or sadness depending on the outcome.

However, it also depends on the toughness of players who take bold steps to convert from the spot while others also find it difficult to take penalty kicks due to their low self-esteem.



Most players have their trademark in football and that is to score from the spot in all games they have featured.



Ghanaweb takes a look at five players who have created a niche in taking penalty kicks.



Yaya Toure



The former Ivorian international remains the most lethal man from 12 yards from a statistical point of view as he converted all 15 penalties in his eight years at Manchester City.



Ivan Krstanović

According to UEFA, by all accounts, Ivan Krstanvic never missed a penalty in his career, as he told UEFA.com that “It’s at least 30 goals” from the pot for the Croatian. The forward spent majority of his career playing for clubs in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Ovidiu Herea



The former Romanian international has won a total of 38 penalties. Qvidiu Herea has a brilliant 100% record without missing a single penalty. He is currently the assistant coach of CS Concordia Chiajna in the Romanian Ligue II.



Vladislav Stoyanov



The former Bulgarian goalkeeper scored 24 from 24 top-flight penalties in the 1980s and 1990s with PFC Chernomorets Burgas and PFC Lokomotiv Sofia.



Ledio Pano

The former Albanian midfielder is one of the few players to ever take more than 50 penalties and score from each of them. Anyway, according to UEFA, Ledio has a record of a 100% conversion rate in more than 50 penalties he took in his career in Greece and Albania.



Check the post below:







LSN/KPE