Five key battles that could decide Hearts of Oak-Asante Kotoko clash

Hearts of Oak's Dennis Korsah(L) battles Asante Kotoko's George Mfegue(R)

The final super clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko for the season is on the horizon and all will be played for as the League is in its final lap.

Hearts of Oak host Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2023, for the second round between the two after the reverse fixture ended one-all.



With Kotoko gunning to retain their league title and Hearts of Oak hoping to kickstart a good run with a win over their fierce rivals, the game promises the be epic.



There will be battles all over the pitch but there are some battles that could decide who gets the edge and eventually win the game.



Here are five key battles that could decide the Super Clash



Kwadwo Obeng jr vs Mohammed Alhassan

Asante Kotoko centre-back, Mohammed Alhassan, will come up against his former teammate Kwadwo Obeng Junior.



The two might have gone head-to-head a couple of times in training while they were together at Hearts, but this time they will be more intense with a lot at stake.



Eric Esso vs Richard Boadu



The battle for supremacy in midfield will be a keen one to watch between Hearts of Oak's Eric Esso and Asante Kotoko skipper Richard Boadu.



Both are destroyers and good distributors and would want to put their team on the front foot by winning possession and breaking transitions to tilt the game in their team's favour.

The game could be decided by this midfield battle.



Enoch Morisson vs Dennis Korsah



The battle down the flank between Kotoko forward, Enoch Morisson and Hearts of Oak left-back Denis Korsah promises to be an exciting one.



Morisson, on one hand, is not the fastest winger or inside forward and only thrives on his dribbling and passing abilities. He is also a good set-piece taker with a deadly left foot.



Korsah, on the other, is a force in defence. He has great recovery, is good at defending one-on-one situations, and loves to overlap and impact attacks.

Steven Mukwala vs Konadu Yiadom



Asante Kotoko's Steven Mukwala would fetch for his first super clash on Sunday to continue his blistering form.



The striker has scored 8 goals and is in the race for the golden boot. He could increase his tally on Sunday but comes up against one of the best centre-backs in the league, Konadu Yiadom.



Danlad Ibrahim vs Richmond Ayi



The battle of who will steal the show and keep their team in the game with the two goalkeepers would also be exciting to watch.

The game is a perfect platform for Danlad Ibrahm and Richmond Ayi to make a statement and have a shot at the Senior National team. Hence, there is more at stake than just three points and bragging rights.



Richmond Ayi has been decent for Asante Kotoko this season while Danlad Ibrahim will be in post for his second game since his return from the 2023 Championship of Africa Nations.



EE/FNOQ