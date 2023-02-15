Five key points from latest update by Christian Atsu’s manager

Christian Atsu in action for Hatayspor

Nana Sechere, the UK-based agent of Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu on February 14, 2023 gave updates on how his time in the Turkish city of Hatay has gone so far relative to the search for his missing client.

He posted an official message on social media listing the successes and challenges in the continued search for Atsu who remains missing along with his club, Hatayspor, technical director, Taner Savut.



They were victims of the February 6, 2023, 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit south-central Turkey and parts of Syria.



GhanaWeb looks at five key takeaways from his statement:



Atsu’s family at site of incident



Nana Sechere who has been in Hatay since last week confirmed that he is at the site of the accident along with Atsu’s family, but the statement was mute on which members of his family were at the site.



Atsu still missing despite room, shoes located



The statement also confirmed that Atsu’s apartment had been located and two shoes of his retrieved but the search for the player continues.

More resources needed on the ground



Related to the search, he mentioned challenges that were evident despite the good work that rescuers were doing.



“This is a difficult situation and we are extremely grateful to all the Turkish and foreign rescue teams, local civilians and volunteers for their efforts and response in rescuing survivors. However, we urgently need more resources, including a translator, on the ground,” a paragraph read.



Slow pace of operations



“Things are moving incredibly slow and as a result of that many rescues are being delayed, and lives are being lost due to the lack of resources available to the workers,” another portion read.



Club absent on the ground



He also confirmed the absence of Hatayspor from the site appealing that they use their influence to push for better operational response to help find their employee.

“It is unfortunate that the club is not on the ground with us, side by side, in the search for Christian,” the statement added.



Read the full release from Atsu's agent below:



It has been 9 days since the earthquake and we still have not located Christian. I am at the quake site in Hatay with Christian’s family. The scenes are unimaginable and our hearts are broken for all the people affected.



During my time here we have been able to locate Christian Atsu’s exact room location, and we have found two pairs of his shoes.



Yesterday we received confirmation that thermal imagery was showing signs of up to 5 lives, however, I am told that the only real confirmation of life is through sight, smell and sound, and unfortunately we were not able locate Christian.



This is a difficult situation and we are extremely grateful to all the Turkish and foreign rescue teams, local civilians and volunteers for their efforts and response in rescuing survivors. However, we urgently need more resources, including a translator, on the ground.



Things are moving incredibly slow and as a result of that many rescues are being delayed, and lives are being lost due to the lack of resources available to the workers. It is unfortunate that the club is not on the ground with us, side by side, in the search for Christian.

Their position and influence, accompanied with their local knowledge would be extremely helpful. We implore the President of the club and mayor of Hatay, Lütfü Savaş to provide additional resources to speed up the rescue efforts as a priority.



















