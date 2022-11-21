Five major talking points from 2022 FIFA World Cup opening day

Enner Valencia celebrating his goal against Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially begun, with the host nation, Qatar and Ecuador kicking off the 23rd edition of the biggest intercontinental showpiece on November 8, 2022.

The first day of the tournament was eventful and drew a lot of talking points.



Qatar had a start to forget, but for Ecuador, it is the perfect start they could ever hope for. Ecuador began their fourth appearance at the World Cup with a 2-0 win over the host, who were also making their debut at the World Cup.



As eventful as the night was, a lot was said during the ceremony, the opening game, and the morning after.



Here are five major talking points after day one of the 2022 FIFA World Cup



Opening ceremony

Qatar put their culture on display and told their football story in a posh and glittering opening ceremony.



Social media was in awe of how eye-pleasing the ceremony was.



Enner Valencia



Enner Valencia stole the show in the first game of the tournament, becoming the first player to find the net in the tournament.



The Fenerbahçe striker grabbed headlines with his brace for Ecuador in their 2-0 win over Qatar on opening day.

VAR controversy



The opening game got off to a controversial start after Valencia has a goal, that appeared to be legit, ruled out for an offside.



Valencia headed home from close range after a penalty box melee from a freekick by Estupinan but referee, Daniele Orsato ruled the goal out as offside after a VAR review.



It was later revealed by the Semi-Automated Offside Technology that an Ecuadorian player was in an offside position during the scuffle in the box.



Qatar's poor start

Qatar's world cup debut was catastrophic. It could have been a riot but the Ecuadorian took their foot off the gas after scoring their second goal.



Felix Sanchez's side displayed a muddled type of football that the players were lost in their tracks.



They face the Netherlands next in their second game and will end their group-stage games against African Champions, Senegal.



World Cup off to a record-breaking start



The 2022 FIFA World Cup got off to a record-breaking start. Following Qatar's defeat to Ecuador, they have now become the first host nation to record a loss on opening day.

EE/KPE