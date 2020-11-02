Five most popular, exciting moves in the Ghanaian transfer window

Gyan has joined Legon Cities on a year deal

The Ghanaian transfer window closed on Saturday, October 31 with an unusual excitement that greeted the deadline day moves.

Characteristically, most clubs signed a lot of players with one club signing as many as fourteen players.



The window also saw the return of some known faces to the Ghana Premier League and it is expected that when the league commences on November 13, these returnees will light up matches and generate excitement.



GhanaWeb brings you a list of five most popular moves in the just-ended transfer window.



Asamoah Gyan



Undoubtedly the biggest move of the window. After flirting with Kotoko throughout the window, Gyan joined Legon Cities on deadline day.

The Black Stars striker signed a one-year deal with the club after they agreed to his demands.



Gyan will lead the line for Legon Cities when the league returns and his rich experience will prove key for the club.



Fabio Gama to Kotoko



Until Gyan’s move to Legon Cities, Fabio Dos Santos Gama move to Kotoko was the biggest.



It’s a deal that many did not see coming as Brazilians have hardly made significant in the Ghana Premier League.

But Kotoko signed a two-year deal with Gama hoping that he will star for them in both continental and local assignments.



He became Kotoko’s ninth signing of the window.



Patrick Razak to Hearts



After two years away from the club, Razak returned to Hearts of Oak as a free agent.



The 26-year-old speedster has signed a three-year deal with the Phobians after terminating his deal with Guinean side Horoya AC.

Hearts are determined to end their trophy drought which has spanned more than ten years and Razak could prove key player in their bid.



Latiff Anabila to Kotoko



Ashgold lost quite a number of first-team players in the just-ended window and Anabila was one of them.



The midfielder, one of the best on the scene was surprisingly allowed to leave for free.



The former New Edubiase United star signed a three-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors, bringing an end to his two-year stay in Obuasi.

Joseph Esso to Dreams FC



Another move that took everyone by surprise. Esso left Hearts of Oak after failing to agree renewal terms with them and the rumours that he was joining a foreign club.



A move to Kotoko appeared to have been on the cards after Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah confirmed their interest in the striker.



While everyone was fixated with the Kotoko links, Dreams FC announced the signing of the forward.



A creative video was made to announce his arrival which perhaps signals a change in style for Dreams who are not known for buying ‘already made’ players.