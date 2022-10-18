Five players who will not make Black Stars squad for World Cup despite their incredible form

L-R Kasim Adams, Bernard Tekpetey, Jonathan Mensah, Kwabena Owusu, Andy Yiadom

If coach Otto Addo’s comments in the aftermath of Ghana’s game against Nicaragua are anything to go by then, there will be no significant changes to the team that played in the September friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

With 70% of the squad already decided, there seems to be just a handful of positions up for grabs and it will take a lot for some players to break into the team.



There are limited slots available, but there are many quality and top-performing players to choose from, which means that some players, regardless of their form, will not make the World Cup squad.



Some of the players' best shots could be making the provisional squad.



Here are the players who would not make the World Cup despite their form or quality



Bernard Tekpetey



Bernard Tekpetey has been in top form for Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad. He already has double-digit goals and assists combined- 8 goals, and 5 assists in all competitions this season.

Despite his form, Tekpetey appears to be an outsider in Otto Addo's team building.



The manager has stated severally that he is building a team and has since made room for very few new additions.



Considering the forward areas, Otto per his squad selections would maintain most of them, which include, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku, Felix Afena Gyan, Inaki Williams, and all things being equal, Callum Hudson-Odoi.



Therefore, Tekpetey's best shot could be making the provisional list as a reward for his form.



Kwabena Owusu



Qarabag striker, Kwabena Owusu finds himself in the same category as Tekpetey. He last featured for the Black Stars in 2019.

After a long hibernation, he has found his feet and is back to his best. In 20 games, he has scored 8 goals and provided 2 assists. However, making Ghana's final World Cup squad is far from possible as Otto Addo seems to be settled on his forwards for the tournament.



He could make the provisional squad because the manager has no name between 35 to 55 players.



Andy Yiadom



Reading captain, Andy Yiadom enjoyed a long spell as the first-choice right back for the Black Stars but could not establish himself to own the position.



At the moment, he has fallen to the bottom of the pecking order and although he is playing consistently for Reading, playing at the 2022 World Cup appears to be a fantasy.



Kasim Nuhu Adams

Hoffenheim defender, Kasim Adams, now on loan at FC Basel is back to his best. The gallant centre-back struggled for playing time in recent years in Germany.



This season, he has played 1,455 minutes in 16 games for Basel in all competitions. He has rekindled his career and has regained his confidence, making himself the first name on the team sheet.



But despite finding his feet again, the Black Stars' defence options look chocked and it will be difficult for him to break through.



However, his form could reward him with a provisional squad invitation because making the final list will be difficult.



Jonathan Mensah



Columbus Crew skipper, Jonathan Mensah could miss out on what would have been his third World Cup tournament.

He was left out of the last call-ups which placed doubts on his World up chances. With Otto almost through with his squad and also possibly settling on four out of the five centre-backs in his last call-up, Mensah can only hope for a provisional squad inclusion.



EE/KPE