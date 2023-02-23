Five sporting personalities who died under tragic circumstances

L-R Emiliano Sala, Christian Atsu, Kobe Bryant

Every human being embraces the fact that he or she will die but the major concern for many has to do with how he or she exits the world.

The means of one's death remains a mystery to every individual and one can only hope to leave the world without suffering much.



Fame or popularity aside, an individual losing his or her life in a tragic and unforeseen disaster makes it more sorrowful.



Here are five sports athletes who died through tragic events



Christian Atsu



Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu was trapped to death in wreckage following an earthquake in Turkey.



His body was recovered on Saturday, February 18, 2023, over a week after the devastating earthquake.

He passed away at age 31. Atsu played for Cheetah FC(in Ghana), FC Porto, Rio Ave, Chelsea, Vettese, Bournemouth, Malaga, Everton, Newcastle United, Al Rayad, and Hatayspor.



Kobe Bryant



National Basketball Association(NBA) legend Kobe Bryant died in 2020 in a plane crash while on board with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, six family friends, and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.



Kobby is regarded as the closest to Michael Jordan regarding the ranking of who is the greatest basketball player ever.



He played for Los Angelos Lakers throughout his 20 years career.



Emiliano Sala

Emiliano Sala died at age 28 following a plane crash. The Argentine had flown to England for his medicals after completing his transfer but decided to return to Nantes to say his final goodbyes.



Sala, following the accident, went missing as his body was not discovered and was eventually pronounced dead.



Marquis Cooper



Marquis Cooper, a former NFL linebacker and special teamer died in a bolt accident in 2009.



Copper was involved in the accident alongside three other passengers, which included his friend and former teammate Corey Dominique Smith.



Only one person survived while Copper, Corey, and one other passenger's bodies were not found after the bolt somersaulted.

Copper played for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers and died at age 26.



Corey Smith



Corey died with his friend Cooper in a boot accident in Clearwater, Florida, United States. Unlike, Cooper, Corey was a Superbowl champion.



He passed away at age 29. He played for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and Detroit Lions in his short career.



