0
Menu
Sports

Five sporting personalities who died under tragic circumstances

Emiliano Sala, Christian Atsu, Kobe Bryant L-R Emiliano Sala, Christian Atsu, Kobe Bryant

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Every human being embraces the fact that he or she will die but the major concern for many has to do with how he or she exits the world.

The means of one's death remains a mystery to every individual and one can only hope to leave the world without suffering much.

Fame or popularity aside, an individual losing his or her life in a tragic and unforeseen disaster makes it more sorrowful.

Here are five sports athletes who died through tragic events

Christian Atsu

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu was trapped to death in wreckage following an earthquake in Turkey.

His body was recovered on Saturday, February 18, 2023, over a week after the devastating earthquake.

He passed away at age 31. Atsu played for Cheetah FC(in Ghana), FC Porto, Rio Ave, Chelsea, Vettese, Bournemouth, Malaga, Everton, Newcastle United, Al Rayad, and Hatayspor.

Kobe Bryant

National Basketball Association(NBA) legend Kobe Bryant died in 2020 in a plane crash while on board with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, six family friends, and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

Kobby is regarded as the closest to Michael Jordan regarding the ranking of who is the greatest basketball player ever.

He played for Los Angelos Lakers throughout his 20 years career.

Emiliano Sala

Emiliano Sala died at age 28 following a plane crash. The Argentine had flown to England for his medicals after completing his transfer but decided to return to Nantes to say his final goodbyes.

Sala, following the accident, went missing as his body was not discovered and was eventually pronounced dead.

Marquis Cooper

Marquis Cooper, a former NFL linebacker and special teamer died in a bolt accident in 2009.

Copper was involved in the accident alongside three other passengers, which included his friend and former teammate Corey Dominique Smith.

Only one person survived while Copper, Corey, and one other passenger's bodies were not found after the bolt somersaulted.

Copper played for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers and died at age 26.

Corey Smith

Corey died with his friend Cooper in a boot accident in Clearwater, Florida, United States. Unlike, Cooper, Corey was a Superbowl champion.

He passed away at age 29. He played for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and Detroit Lions in his short career.

Watch the latest videos on Christian Atsu below







EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
Related Articles: