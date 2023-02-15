Five talented players Chris Hughton can build new Black Stars team around

Coach Chris Hughton

Key to the success of every good teams is a number of players who form the spine of the project and allow bring out the goodness in the other players. Their incredible talent make them pillars that hold the project together and enable them drag along others with inferior level of talent.

This situation or narrative applies to the current Black Stars team. Much as the World Cup was a catastrophic failure, it presented Ghanaians a chance to identify the players who should be at fulcrum of the rebuilding project.



The World Cup brought to bare players whom the next coach of the team will have to build his team around and players who regardless of their standing in the team, need to pave way for young talents.



With the appointment of coach Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the Black Stars, GhanaWeb looks at some players who could form the fulcrum of the Black Stars



Below are some 5 players who the Black Stars could be built around



Mohammed Kudus



The 22-year-old player has proven himself to be one of the most talented players the Black Stars can be built around.





Despite being a creative midfielder, the youngster's eye for goals and ability to weave through opponents to get the mission accomplished shows he's the chief cornerstone the Black Stars can rely on.



Mohammed Salisu







With age already catching up on Daniel Amartey who has duly paid his quota as the strong pillar in Ghana's defence, Mohammed Salisu is undoubtedly the best centre-back who could lead the backline for the Black Stars in future.



Since joining Premier League side, Southampton, Salisu has worked his way to become the leader in defence for the Saints. The defensive stalwart barely puts a foot wrong with his tackles and is quite commanding on the job to keep his mates focused.

Abdul Salis Samed







Despite his late introduction to the Black Stars which came before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Abdul Salis Samed walked into the Black Stars and was able to fill a big gap in Ghana's midfield.



Salis Samed never gave Ghanaians any room to worry about battles in defensive midfield as he was on hand to make good interceptions and put in some effort with his forward passes.



Above all, Salis Samed is a good compliment to Thomas Partey in midfield because the Arsenal man can focus more on contributing to attack whiles Samed shields the defense.



Kamaldeen Sulemana





The talented nimble-footed player who is very dangerous on the ball is one of the players Chris Hughton can build the team around. Since joining the national team, Kamaldeen Sulemana has always given off his best but it appears there is a missing link to his contribution to attack.



With his dashing runs and ability to create chances, all Kamaldeen needs is a good striker in front to nick in the goals.



Tariq Lamptey







Since the exit of John Paintsil and Harrison Afful, the right back of the Black Stars has never been the same. However following switches in nationalities, Ghana has been lucky to have two players in that position, Tariq Lamptey and Denis Odoi. Unfortunately for Odoi, age is against him which leaves room for Tariq Lamptey and Samed as the two primed for the right back position of the team.

Tariq Lamptey combines the role of an attacking right back to his core defensive duties. The youngster is very pacey and good at winning balls and could be one of the players the Black Stars could be built around.



JNA/KPE