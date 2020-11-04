Five talking points from 2020 GPL transfer window

Razak Abalora with Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

October 31 was the last day of the two months given to clubs to sign, release and register new players for the upcoming league season.

The deadline day got hotter as clubs pushed through to round up deals and make unveilings to excite their fans ahead of the 2020-2021 league season.



Here are the five talking points from the 2020 GPL transfer season.



Gyan joining Legon Cities



The biggest from the window is obviously one of Africa’s greatest striker returning back to the Ghana Premier League and not signing for any of the two biggest clubs but for Legon Cities.



Asamoah Gyan had always made his intentions clear to play in the Ghana Premier League before hanging his boot and joining the Royals is in fulfillment of his dream.

Razak Abalora adding up to Asante Kotoko’s shot-stoppers



Despite having three national team goalkeepers in their fold, Asante Kotoko added free agent Razak Abalora to their pool of shot-stoppers.



Kwame Baah started most games in the truncated league season ahead of club captain Felix Annan and the arrival of Abalora who in recent times has had consistent Black Stars call up will even make things difficult for Annan.



Esso leaving hearts for Dreams FC



Joseph Esso wanted a year contract at Hearts with an improved offer but the club declined and went on to publicly announce that he has left the club after break in negotiations.

After leaving the Phobians, he was linked to many foreign clubs. The only local club he was linked to was Asante Kotoko.



Dreams FC pulled a trigger 20 days after he left Hearts of Oak and did a great unveiling for him.



Blay staying at Medeama



Arguably, the most talked about player during the entire window is Justice Blay.



It all started when his loan deal with Kotoko expired and negotiations for a permanent deal broke down.

The Midfielder moved back to Tarkwa to begin preseason with Medeama Sporting Club.



Asante Kotoko tried to push through for a deal but couldn’t meet Medeama’s asking even on the deadline day.



Key returnees



After they excel in the Ghana Premier League, most of the players go abroad in search of greener pastures; they return when they deem fit.



This year’s transfer had some former goal kings and once upon a time top performers in the league returning.

Key one’s are Hans Kwofie, Nathaniel Asamoah, Kofi Wusu, Nicholas Gyan, James Bissue and Stephen Sarfo all making a return back home.