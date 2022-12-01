Five things Ghana must do to beat Uruguay

Black Stars

There will be everything to play for when Ghana come against Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium o December 2, 2022.

A 12-year-old rivalry will be renewed. While Ghana will be aiming at vengeance and qualification, Uruguay will be eyeing a double knockout over Ghana.



The fixture will decide who, among the two, goes through to the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



A game of such magnitude could be decided by several factors, hence, here are five Ghana must do to earn the victory at the expense of their South American counterparts.



Cut out the aerial threat

Ghana conceded two goals from inswingers against South Korea, a team that lacks height.



Uruguay are superior in aerial as compared to South Korea. Hence Ghana should avoid conceding freekick around the box and have a rehearsed pattern to defend corners.



Ride on 2010 story



Although the Black Stars would have to have their minds fixed on the present task, they need to draw inspiration from the 2010 defeat.

With that, they would have a win to and also inflict a painful exit on the Uruguayans just as they did to Ghana 12 years ago.



Keep emotions in check



Uruguay have begun the mind games by choosing Luis Suarez for their pre-match. Suarez in 2010 became the enemy of Africans, particularly Ghanaians following his infamous handball incident to deny Ghana a match-winner.



The former Barcelona man turned up for the presser and has seemly rattled Ghanaians with his 'I won't apologise' statement when asked about being in the bad books of Ghana.

The game is crucial, hence the Black Stars must avoid distraction by not allowing Suarez's remark to affect them. Rather, when it gets to them, they would want to react negatively on the field, rushing into unnecessary tackles and getting booked.



Cut out Valverde's deep drives and strikes



Black Stars should make sure they nullify Valverde. The Real Madrid midfielder's shooting prowess should be a worry.



The players should be on a red alert to pick up all the second balls in and around the 18-yard box to prevent Valverde from firing from distance.

Partey, Jordan, Kudus, Inaki must come to the party



The game is a decider and Ghana would need their big names to turn up for it and swing the pendulum in Ghana's favour.



Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed, and Inaki Williams have to bring their A-game to the fore to steer the team to secure the qualification.



