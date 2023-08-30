Five times John Mahama has donated to sporting stars and organizations

Ghana’s former president, John Dramani Mahama

Ghana’s former president, John Dramani Mahama is renowned not only for his leadership in the political arena but also for his remarkable acts of generosity to the citizenry.

John Mahama has over the years demonstrated support for sporting organizations and athletes through generous donations.



Here are five instances where John Mahama extended his helping hand to sporting stars and organizations:



1. Donation of a car to boxer Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe



In 2017, John Mahama kept his promise of rewarding Ghanaian boxer Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe with a brand new car if he defeated South African boxer Fana Nzonke.

Gameboy who was under Baby Jet Promotions won the world title bout against Nzonke at the Bukom Boxing Arena and as a pledge, the former President presented Gameboy and his trainer with brand new Hyundai Accent cars to celebrate their victory and make Ghana proud.



2. Donation to Real Tamale United (RTU)



The former President and his NDC party members also donated GHC 50,000 to Real Tamale United (RTU), after they gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League.



RTU secured their top-flight football position after emerging as winners of Zone One in the Division One League. During his 'Thank You' tour of the Northern Region, Mahama congratulated the club and assured them of his and the NDC MPs' support to help RTU regain its pride in Ghanaian football. Condolence to

3. Christian Atsu's Family



Following the death of former Black Stars player, Christian Atsu, John Mahama sent a donation to the family of the deceased Ghanaian international footballer.



The delegation, led by Minority Chief Whip Kwame Agbodza, signed a book of condolence on Mahama's behalf and in addition, offered 25 cartons of water and GHC 5000 to the family in memory of the fallen hero.



4. Support to Ghana Youth Cycling Team

John Mahama also extended his support to the Ghana youth cycling team that secured a bronze medal at the 19th edition of the CAC African Road Cycling Championship. He donated GHC8000 to the youth men and women teams for their achievements in the team time trial race.



The former President expressed his interest in meeting the team after the championship, which serves as a qualification phase for the 2023 All-African Games and the 2024 Olympic Games.



5. Donation to ex-Black Queens Goalkeeper

In a display of generosity, John Mahama came to the aid of Ghana's former women's goalkeeper, Memunatu Sulemana. After learning about Sulemana's unfortunate living conditions, he took action to improve her situation.



Mahama secured a fully furnished one-bedroom apartment for Sulemana and announced plans for a cash donation to support her on her journey towards success.



The former President’s contributions have made a positive impact on the lives of athletes and sporting organizations, emphasizing the importance of community support in the world of sports.



