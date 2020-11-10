Flashback: Relocate your family and avoid being stigmatized – Psychologist tells Nyantakyi

Nyantakyi and wife, Christine-Marie interacting with pressmen

A clinical psychologist, Dr. Joseph Osafo, after the premiering of the Anas Number 12 expose in 2018 advised the embattled Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, to relocate his family elsewhere to avoid his family being stigmatized by society.

Dr. Osafo also urged the former Vice President of the Confederation of African Football to hire the services of a professional psychologist to help his family to recover from the trauma brought by the Anas expose.



This came after Nyantakyi’s wife, Christine-Marie Nyantakyi, revealed on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana that, the family was in constant fear after the airing of the famous #number12 video by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Read the full story originally published November, 8 2018, on Ghanaweb



A clinical psychologist, Dr. Joseph Osafo has suggested that former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi relocate his family elsewhere away from all the troubles to avoid being stigmatized.



Additionally, he has recommended the services of a professional clinical psychologist to the family, adding that the well-being of the family should be prioritized amidst the family woes.

“They will need some kind of psychological services because this can really cast the whole family in a bad light. Some cases where the classmates of the kids at school could for example capitalized on what has happened and bully the kids, which could affect them emotionally in school” Dr. Osafo told Accra based 3Fm.



This comes after the wife of the former GFA boss, Christine-Marie Nyantakyi revealed on Metro Tv’s Good Evening Ghana that, the family is in constant fear after the airing of the famous #number12 video by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Dr. Osafo explained that the family needs to be protected from stigmatization, especially the kids whose mates in school could harm them, making them feel unwelcome.



Meanwhile, Mrs. Nyantakyi has confirmed that her husband actually paid Anas an amount of $100,000 to prevent the story from been aired.



“Well, there’s information, and there’s truth in that information. Apparently, we became so desperate when we realized that all that they presented to us were false, so we tried to make some interventions, and they proposed that he pays some money. The proposed $150,000; my husband couldn’t afford it, so he gave out $100,000 dollars, and they came back to him and said the person says you need to add $50,000, and he said well, I don’t have it; that’s all that I have” she said.