Flashback: Young Real Madrid fan killed in Offinso car accident names Modric, Rakitic as idols

One of the juvenile footballers killed in the car accident on the Offinso road revealed his love for Croatian midfielders Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic as well his love for Real Madrid.

The young midfielder, by name Jamel, sadly lost his life after the car they were travelling in lost control and fell into the Offin river on Saturday.



Before his demise, the budding youngster had dreams of becoming one of the best midfielders in football, giving a long list of players he emulates.



Unfortunately, Jamel did not leave long enough to see his dream come true.





In a video cited on Social Media, Jamel is seen confidently spilling out names of these midfield greats.The players aged between 12 and 15 died in the Ashanti Region after the driver of the bus carrying players of Africa Vision Soccer Academy lost control and the vehicle plunged into the Offinso river on Saturday.

According to eyewitness reports, the front tire of the minibus carrying the over 30 kids of a colts team blasted on the Offin Bridge and as such veered off into the Offin River.



The lifeless bodies were recovered from the river as people in the nearby towns rushed to the scene to offer their help.



Six died on the spot and two later died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Twenty-four (24) other kids are also receiving treatment at the St. Patrick Hospital in Offinso following the accident.





