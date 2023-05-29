Flops and hits: Rating the performance of Ghanaian players in 2022/2023 Premier League season

L-R Mohammed Salisu, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Antoine Semenyo

The 2022/2023 Premier League season is over and although some Ghanaian players will look back and desire for more of the same, others would wish not to experience such turnout in the subsequent years.

There are numerous elements that contribute to players having a bad or good campaign. Some players gel with their team's performance, hence, if their club flops there is a high probability of them having a poor campaign and vice versa. Only a few exceptional players shine amidst their club's struggle.



One other factors that contributes to players having a successful campaign is injury. Players who are able to escape consistent injuries have higher chances of having a good campaign whereas persistent injuries eclipse a player's talent.



Undoubtedly, the 2022/2023 season was a rollercoaster ride for Ghanaian footballers, with numerous highs and lows.



Here are the ratings of Ghanaian players' performance



Hits



Thomas Partey 8



Thomas Partey had a remarkable season, his best season since joining Arsenal in 2020. He had his best scoring season for the club, scoring three goals in the Premier League.



Partey was in contention for a Premier League team of the spot but unfortunately lost it to Manchester City's Rodri.

He was ranked 9th in FotMob's top 10 Premier League top performers of the season with a 7.61 rating.



Arsenal had an amazing season and where close to winning the PL title but lost their rhythm in the final matches as Manchester City came from behind to clinch the title.



Jordan Ayew - 7



Jordan Ayew had a difficult start to the season where he struggled for goals. But he turned his season around in the last lap of the campaign.



He ended the season with 7 goals involvement (4 goals, 3 assists) with four of those coming in the final 10 games.



He is ranked among Crystal Palace's 10 best players this season with a 6.64 rating.



Kamaldeen Sulemana - 6.5



Kamaldeen Sulemana joined Southampton in January and worked his way to become one of the club's best players this season.

Sulemana became the fans' favourite with his blistering pace and dribbling abilities. He had two goals and one assist in 18 games for his new side.



Jeffrey Schlupp - 7.5



Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has yet another remarkable campaign. He has been pivotal for Palace in the last two seasons. He played 34 out of 38 matches in the season, starting only 4 from the bench. He scored 3 goals.



Flops



Andre Dede Ayew - 4



The Black Stars captain had an underwhelming loan spell at Nottingham Forest. Ayew struggled for game time and also failed to prove his worth with the few opportunities he got.



He played 13 matches since joining the club in January. He came from the bench 12 times out of those, playing a total of 310 minutes.



Mohammed Salisu - 5

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu had a season to forget. His campaign was riddled with consistent injuries and could not match up to the superb season he had in the previous year.



Ultimately, his club has suffered a demotion from the top flight.



Daniel Amartey – 4.5



Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey had a good start but lost his place along the line.



He played only two out of the last 12 matches in the Premier League, including having zero minutes in the final seven games.



Antoine Semenyo – 4.5



Antoine Semenyo joined Bournemouth from Championship side Bristol City. He was on top form while joining but struggled to adapt to top-flight football.



He played 11 games, started 9 from the bench, and scored one goal before he suffered an injury that ruled him out of the season.

Prior to his move, he had scored four goals and provided one assist in five matches in all competitions for Bristol in January.



Tariq Lamptey - 4



Tariq Lamptey, just like the other mentioned flops, could not break through the Brighton and Hove Albion line-up. Although he proved he deserves a place in the cup games he featured, he, unfortunately, picked up an injury and ended his season abruptly.



He played 20 games, starting 17 of those from the bench. He played a total of 441 minutes in the Premier League.



EE/KPE