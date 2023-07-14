0
Floyd Mayweather in Zimbabwe to undertake developmental projects

May 2023.png Floyd Mayweather speaking to the media on his arrival

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Retired US boxer Floyd Mayweather arrived in Zimbabwe for his Motherland Tour on Thursday, July 14.

The boxing icon is set to spend three days in Zimbabwe before heading to South Africa on Saturday, July 15.

He was greeted at the airport by his host Scott Sakupwanya, a prominent gold dealer and businessman, who is also a brand ambassador for Mayweather’s lifestyle brand The Money Team (TMT).

As part of his tour, Mayweather will watch some boxing matches in Mabvuku and then conduct a few training sessions before heading to an exclusive business dinner with young entrepreneurs.

The 46-year-old boxing legend was also greeted with a fleet of luxury cars at the Harare airport as he received a rousing welcome to the African country by the Zimbabwean populace.

The flamboyant retired boxer intends to spearhead projects aimed at generating job opportunities for young people in Africa, recognizing their potential and capacity for greatness.

Mayweather also plans to make undisclosed donations to both Zimbabwe and South Africa, demonstrating his commitment to giving back to the communities he visits.

Watch the video below:



