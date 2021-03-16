'Focus on athletes' - Akpokavie to new administration

Richard Akpokavie, Defeated Candidate in GOC elections

Richard Akpokavie, defeated candidate of the just ended Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) elections has urged the new administration to prioritize the well-being of athletes in its decision-making.

The erstwhile General Secretary of the GOC was not successful in his Presidential election bid as he lost to incumbent Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah in a keenly contested race.



Not only did Mr. Akpokavie lose the Presidency but no member of his Dream team was able to win in their respective contests.



Speaking to the media shortly after his loss, the former President of Ghana Hockey Association (GHA) said for Ghana to reclaim its position as a top sporting African nation needs to give more attention to athletes.

"They should focus on the athletes in whatever do they do because they are the ones that would compete. Every decision, they take they should consider how beneficial it would be for the athletes.



"If we focus on the athletes and ensure that they are supported properly and have a proper chances of competing for medals, then we can be sure of the future. So for me all other issues apart from the focus on athletes are peripheral,’’ he said.



Furthermore, Mr. Akpokavie said he was willing to offer his ideas to newly elected members as they seek to move Ghana sports forward and help in its developments.