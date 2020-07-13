Sports News

Focus on football restart and not teams participating in Africa- Kojo Addae Mensah

C.E.O of Databank Kojo Adae Mensah

The Chief Executive Officer for DataBank Group, Kojo Addae Mensah, has said the discussion on which team will represent Ghana in Africa next season is wrong as there should be much focus on how safe domestic football can restart.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the cancellation of the 2019/20 football season due to the Coronavirus pandemic, nominated Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold to represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup representatively.



With the cancellation of the season amid the pandemic, it is unknown when football is likely to restart as the GFA awaits directives from the government on measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.



According to Kojo Addae Mensah, the Ghana Football Association should focus on how to restart football amid the pandemic in the country.

“We haven’t found a way to play our local league and we talking about Africa”, he quizzed on Happy Sports.



“Granted we have nominated Kotoko for Africa, we don’t even know how the aviation rules are going to be like, How training will resume, testing and others. This is a complicated matter. The most important thing is how to restart football in a safe manner”, he added.

