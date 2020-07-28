Sports News

Football activities will return soon - Dr Nsiah-Asare hints

A presidential advisor on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare

A presidential advisor on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare has hinted that football is likely to return on a full scale sooner rather than later as concerns keep coming over government’s stance on easing restrictions for the game to resume.

Football activities have been halted since March 2020 following government’s directive to ban all forms of sports as a result of measures taken to curb the spread of Coronavirus.



Subsequently, with situations improving, government has began easing restrictions to allow for some activities to resume.



Schools, churches, mosques etc have all been given the greenlight to resume operations to some extent while along the line football has been sidelined.



Before President Akuffo Addo’s 14th address to the nation to update on measures taken against COVID-19, the football fraternity were highly anticipating the easing of restrictions that would have allowed for the game to return.



However, the president only allowed the Junior Female National Teams to start camping for their various FIFA/CAF assignments while maintaining the ban on all other forms of contact sports.



The news was met with much disappointment from the football stakeholders who accused the government of being unconcerned with their plight.

However, Dr Nsiah-Asare has rebuffed such claims and insists that the government has a keen interest in Ghana Football.



In an interview with Kumasi FM, he explained Ghana’s approach towards easing of Covid-19 imposed restrictions.



“Government have much interest in football. Everything we do as government is in phases, reason we have allowed for national teams to train for now,” he told Kumasi 104.1 FM.



“We are in talks with the Ministry Of Youth and Sports and the GFA on the resumption of the league. The government wants every sector of the economy to function normally. We do not want to rush in doing things, reason why we are doing it in phases,”



“President Akuffo Addo has football at heart, he is a football person and wants to see its return but not in a manner that will resurrect other problems,” Dr Nsiah-Asare revealed.



“Football is a contact game, we will conclude everything with the GFA, MOYS, NSA and government will give the needed update in his next address,” he concluded.

Dr Nsiah-Asare has also provided an update on when exactly it will be appropriate for fans to be allowed to watch football games.



“In Europe, games are played behind closed doors. We cannot allow for supporters to go to the stadium and watch games just because that is where the clubs derive their funding.



“Churches are filled with not more than 3,000 people but Kotoko and Hearts games will attract more than 30,000 people so I will plead with football loving fans to exercise patience.



“If a vaccine is found, government will allow for supporters to go to the stadium,” he concluded.

