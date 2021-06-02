Football administrator bares teeth at Akonnor, GFA over appointment of Dutch coach

Veteran football administrator Nana Fitz

Veteran football administrator Nana Fitz has lashed out at Black Stars coach CK Akonnor over his nomination of Dutchman Patrick Greveraars as his assistant.



Nana Fitz holds that the appointment of Greveraars is an indication of Akonnor’s lack of trust in David Duncan who was his number two.



Speaking in an interview with Agyenkwa FM in the Central Region, Fitz said that Akonnor is being used by the Ghana Football Association, GFA, to pursue an agenda.

“The Black Stars is bigger than C.K Akonnor, looking at the way things are going, he is being used as a scapegoat.”



"C.K Akonnor has no trust in David Duncan, we should ask David Duncan if he was informed about the white coach?,” he queried.



He called for the dismissal of FA Executive Council and maintained that Ghana will not win the 2022 AFCON with the attitude being shown by the FA.



“Is the minister aware of this? The minister should sit up looking at the way things are going. This one is a daylight robbery. The FA should be sacked if this is what they’re going to do. Ghanaians should know we can’t win the AFCON trophy with this,” the angry veteran administrator told stressed.



The Ghana Football Association on Monday, April 30 confirmed the appointment of Greveraars as a member of the Black Stars technical team.

The FA’s statement pointed that the appointment of the Dutch coach was based on a recommendation by CK Akonnor.



But veteran coach, JE Sarpong says Akonnor has betrayed local coaches with his choice of a white coach.



“It means that Ghanaian technical men are incompetent. He has insulted us. He should never complain when things start going bad. He requested for the coach and so, he should not complain. But he should know he has betrayed all local coaches.”



The new assistant coach is a UEFA License A holder with over 25 years of worldwide football experience.



The 45-year old previously worked with PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto, Vitesse Arnhem, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Anorthosis Famagusta and Al Shabab Dubai.