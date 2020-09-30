Football agent Oliver Arthur supports new policy by clubs to stop paying signing on-fees

Football agent, Oliver Arthur

Renowned Ghanaian Football agent Oliver Arthur says the new policy by clubs to stop paying players their signing on fees will auger well for both sides.

Some clubs are planning to undertake this policy to ensure players are paid well and also they don’t not run into huge debts and losses after signing players.



Asante Kotoko led by Nana Yaw Amponsah is among the few clubs that are ready to champion this course. According to reports Asante Kotoko have accrued huge debts as a result of the signing on fees.



In the proposed policy, clubs will stop paying the signing on-fees of players and then spread them on their monthly salary.



According to Oliver Arthur, the policy will help both parties as clubs will get the best out of the players they sign and Vice versa.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9 on the proposed new policy he said, “It’s the right thing for them to do concerning this new policy.

“One thing the Ghanaian clubs can do is that they can slash the signing on fee into half pay the players and then the rest spread it on their monthly salary”



“This will help to get the best out of the players. If this happens the players will be very motivated to play for the clubs since they know they have something to earn from their clubs.



“The policy will help both parties as the player will fight to get what is due them and the clubs will also get the best out of them”, he added.



Former Asante Kotoko player Eric Bekoe also proposed that clubs should find a way of paying players weekly if they intend to stop paying the signing on fees.



“In my view they should try and emulate what is done in Europe if they intend to stop paying players the signing-on fees”.