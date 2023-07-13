2
'Football can't be successful in Ghana without fans' - Kwabena Agyapong

Kwabena Agyepong 22.png Dr. Kwabena Agyapong

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Dr. Kwabena Agyapong, a presidential aspirant hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has bemoaned the absence of spectators at local stadia in the just-concluded season.

He admits people have choices because of the availability of alternative football competitions they can watch on TV.

The former sports journalist, however, is of the opinion that the government can be deliberate with investment in sports to salvage the situation.

"Football is a spectator sport. You can’t have the sport successfully when there is no one in the stadium. Of course, there is competition now because everyone has access to satellite television and can watch the Premier League out," he said, in an audio played on Asempa FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.

"But it does not stop the government from being deliberate about it to support our teams."

In the just concluded season, clubs in the local leagues have experienced a dip in fan attendance at stadia, especially in the Ghana Premier League.

