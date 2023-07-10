0
Football development in Morocco taking shape

Morocco Sports Facility Morocco's complexe sportif Mohammed is loaded with several facilities

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: Janet Nana Akua Amankwaa

Morocco football has been on a rapid rise this year, due to their football infrastructure and the performance of their national teams in various international tournaments.

Morocco has been the talk of town of in terms of football infrastructure and development for some time now.

Located in the city of Rabat, the complexe sportif Mohammed 6 is plush and is loaded with facilities which helps in the development of football in all aspects.

The Academy is dedicated to developing football in the country and also host all the national teams in Morocco.

Complexe sportif Mohammed 6 consists of modern state of the art stadiums, ultra modern Gyms , health facilities , hotels , restaurants among others.

Other journalists who had the opportunity to tour through the newly built facility hailed the Moroccan football federation for the investment.

“This is the kind of seriousness we want to see in the whole of Africa. I was impressed to see different center for handicap sports, it’s something disregarded in most countries,” a Tanzanian football commentator said.

“The Mohammed 6 Academy and this is a world class facility, I have never come across anything like this, the pitches, the restaurants and the gym. I now understand why countries without CAF or FIFA approved stadiums come to Morocco because the facility is top class,” a Kenyan Sports journalist indicated.

Morocco have chalked up success in the last 4 years, with their recent success being their senior national team reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and also the U23 side winning the 2023 AFCON.

Morocco have put in a bid to host the 2025 AFCON.

