Football doesn’t lie - Jordan Ayew recalls Abedi Pele's advice to him

Jordan Ayew And Abedi Pele Abedi Pele and Jordan Ayew

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian forward, Jordan Ayew, has shared the valuable advice his father imparted to him during his upbringing as a young footballer.

According to Jordan, his father consistently emphasized that football doesn't lie, and if he wasn't good enough, it would become evident to everyone.

Growing up as "Abedi's son," Jordan Ayew faced expectations and comparisons due to his father's successful football career.

However, he revealed that it didn't significantly affect him. He credits his father's advice for instilling confidence in him and motivating him to prove himself on the pitch.

“I grew up [being known as Abedi’s son] so it didn’t really affect me,” Jordan told Crystal Palace’s official website.

“My dad always said: ‘The football doesn’t lie. If you are not good, everyone will see you are not good. You just need to prove people wrong on the pitch.’

“That is what I have been trying to do since I was a child, to show I have my own qualities and I can be an important person to the country and the community”, he added.

