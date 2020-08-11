Sports News

Football family mourns the late Opoku Afriyie

The football family was well represented at the One Week celebration

The football industry was heavily represented at the One Week observation of the late Opoku Afriyie, a former striker of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, August 08, 2020, at his residence at Kotei, a suburb of Kumasi.



Mr. Kurt Okraku President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), led the delegation.



He was accompanied by Executive Council members Madam Habiba Atta Forson, Frederick Acheampong and Samuel Anim Addo.



Others included Osei Tutu Agyemang, Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Football Association; Deputy General Secretary of the GFA, Alex Asante; former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and Alhaji Karim Grunzah, owner of Premier League club King Faisal.

Opoku Afriyie, a former Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, and Ghana forward died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a short illness.



He was a member of Ghana’s 1978 and 1982 Africa Cup of Nations winning squads.



Opoku Afriyie was the top scorer in the Ghana league in 1979 and 1981. After hanging up his boots, Opoku took up roles as Team Manager and Welfare Officer of the Black Stars and Asante Kotoko respectively. He was 65.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.