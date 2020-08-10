Sports News

Football family shows up at late Opoku Afriyie's one-week memorial

Opoku Afriyie was the top scorer in the Ghana league in 1979 and 1981

The football industry was heavily represented at the one-week memorial ceremony of the late Opoku Afriyie, a former striker of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his residence at Kotei, a suburb of Kumasi.



President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, led the delegation.



He was accompanied by Executive Council members Habiba Atta Forson, Frederick Acheampong and Samuel Anim Addo.



Others included Osei Tutu Agyemang, Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Football Association; Deputy General Secretary of the GFA, Alex Asante; former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and Alhaji Karim Grunzah, owner of Premier League club King Faisal.



Opoku Afriyie, a former Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak and Ghana forward, died on Sunday, 29 March 2020 after a short illness.

He was a member of Ghana’s 1978 and 1982 Africa Cup of Nations winning squads.



Opoku Afriyie was the top scorer in the Ghana league in 1979 and 1981.



After hanging up his boots, Opoku took up roles as Team Manager and Welfare Officer of the Black Stars and Asante Kotoko respectively.



He was 65.



Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.