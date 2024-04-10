Football fans clash with Arsenal supporters over Saka's disallowed penalty against Bayern Munich

Image of the Saka-Neuer penalty incident

Some football fans and Arsenal fans have clashed on social media over Arsenal's disallowed penalty against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Referee Glenn Nyberg waved off a last-minute penalty for Arsenal after Bukayo Saka got tripped by Manuel Neuer in the box.



Many neutrals believe Saka ran into the goalkeeper, forcing the contact, and thus the Swedish referee made the right call.



However, Arsenal fans argue that Neuer had his leg out and intentionally tripped Saka in the situation, hence, a penalty should have been given.



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand sided with the Arsenal fans, stating that the Gunenrs should have been awarded the penalty.

“How has that not been given? I can't believe that it has not been given with VAR," he told TNT Sports.



“Saka was the most dangerous player for Arsenal; he's running through there - that is a penalty. I'm in the stadium, I can't believe it, I'm walking around in disbelief and I've got my arms on top of my head!" he added.



Arsenal settled for a two-all draw against Bayern at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of the tie.



The second leg is set for Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Allianz Arena.

Checkout some reactions below





Saka should have just taken a chance at scoring cus attempting to dribble Neuer was definitely bound to fail https://t.co/RhRqqT0Zkh — Fati. (@Teemah433) April 9, 2024

The Saka last minute thingy a bit embarrassing. He clearly propelled himself into Neuer. Defo not a penalty. — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) April 9, 2024

Lmao Saka really threw his leg at Neuer???????????????? pic.twitter.com/8dsizgDUhk — ???? (@Bewhatyoubebro) April 10, 2024

Neuer’s leg also moved towards Saka’s. Watch carefully. https://t.co/kKENNTyPe2 — Mr. Daniel Koranteng (@Dani77k) April 9, 2024

bro he dived. Clearly. The keeper stood still and Saka jumped to kick himpic.twitter.com/sJPyeV9LjK https://t.co/PweiczWzKW — 99???????????? (@Eugeneforever_) April 9, 2024

Neuer made an attempt for the ball, missed, and then obstructed Saka’s path. If this happened to Salah and he didn’t get the penalty i would be livid. It’s quite similar to the pen we got against City. https://t.co/mRqhVMnMwY — Lewis (@_LewisLFC) April 10, 2024

Neuer is leaving his leg hanging there and he is extending his leg into the path of Saka pic.twitter.com/9YU0wYa8C9 — Don Draper (@arsenalbarclays) April 10, 2024

Saka doesn't yet know how to properly sell the foul, despite lots of contact against him. Another marginal aspect of the game for him to study and work on.



If it was Harry Kane here... an absolute master of the art wins the sale.pic.twitter.com/lkDQDB4SBf — AI (@nonewthing) April 10, 2024

EE/EK