1
Menu
Sports

Football fans raise funds for renovation of Sunyani Coronation Park

SOCCER 1 1 750x375 The construction of the dressing room at the Sunyani Coronation Park

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans in Sunyani, the capital of the Bono Region in Ghana, have taken matters into their own hands to raise funds for the construction of a new dressing room at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

This initiative comes in response to the requirements set by the Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association.

The Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi, was unable to secure approval of the park from the Club Licensing Board ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Ranford Antwi, a local businessman leading the renovation efforts, expressed the fans' determination to prepare the park for approval.

He revealed that Prof. Peter Twumasi had failed to deliver on his promise of bringing in Frank Boahen from Green Grass Technology to work on the pitch.

Furthermore, the Sports Authority boss was unsuccessful in convincing the Club Licensing Board to grant approval for the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Antwi emphasized the fans' desire to avoid the fate suffered by Kotoku Royals, who were forced to play their home games away from home and eventually faced relegation.

He called for support from individuals and organizations to aid in the preparation of the Sunyani Coronation Park for official approval.

Antwi commended the soccer fans for their collective spirit and assured them that history would remember their efforts.

In a positive development, Tuah Yeboah Alfred, Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, pledged GH¢20,000 towards the project.

Other individuals, including lawyer Kwabena Yeboah Asiamah, Seid Mubarak, and Mrs. Vera Osei Kwakye of Ericose Enterprise, have also contributed cement to support the undertaking.

JNA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé