Football fans raise funds for renovation of Sunyani Coronation Park

The construction of the dressing room at the Sunyani Coronation Park

Football fans in Sunyani, the capital of the Bono Region in Ghana, have taken matters into their own hands to raise funds for the construction of a new dressing room at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

This initiative comes in response to the requirements set by the Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association.



The Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi, was unable to secure approval of the park from the Club Licensing Board ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.



Ranford Antwi, a local businessman leading the renovation efforts, expressed the fans' determination to prepare the park for approval.



He revealed that Prof. Peter Twumasi had failed to deliver on his promise of bringing in Frank Boahen from Green Grass Technology to work on the pitch.



Furthermore, the Sports Authority boss was unsuccessful in convincing the Club Licensing Board to grant approval for the Sunyani Coronation Park.



Antwi emphasized the fans' desire to avoid the fate suffered by Kotoku Royals, who were forced to play their home games away from home and eventually faced relegation.

He called for support from individuals and organizations to aid in the preparation of the Sunyani Coronation Park for official approval.



Antwi commended the soccer fans for their collective spirit and assured them that history would remember their efforts.



In a positive development, Tuah Yeboah Alfred, Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, pledged GH¢20,000 towards the project.



Other individuals, including lawyer Kwabena Yeboah Asiamah, Seid Mubarak, and Mrs. Vera Osei Kwakye of Ericose Enterprise, have also contributed cement to support the undertaking.



JNA/DA