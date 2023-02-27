1
Football fans throw toys on the pitch for victims of Turkey earthquake

Capture3343 Players picking up the toys donated by fans

Mon, 27 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans threw toys onto the football pitch to support children who survived the earthquake which occurred in Turkey.

About 40,000 people died in the earthquake which occurred in the country on February 6th 2023.

Ghana winger Christian Atsu, who played for the Turkish club Hatayspor, was among the victims who perished in the quake. Atsu was found dead on 18 February under the rubble.

Fans of Besiktas started throwing toys onto the pitch in the middle of their match against Antalyaspor over the weekend.

The match had to be paused for close to five minutes as fans kept showering toys onto the pitch to be donated to child victims of the disaster.

It took a while before the toys were cleared from the pitch for the match which ended 0-0 to continue.

