‘Football has always been about team play’ – Asamoah Gyan to Black Meteors

Ghanaian skipper, Asamoah Gyan

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan has offered some wise counsel to players of Ghana Black Meteors on how they can skyrocket their football careers. According to him, a player’s ability to be a team player is what would ensure they have stellar football careers.

Asamoah Gyan indicated that, the ability of a player to track back and help the team when not in possession of the ball is what makes them a great player. He added that football has never been about individual talent and what a player can do with the ball but a game of team efforts.



The ex-Black Stars’ skipper called players who focus on only themselves to change their tactics.



“Modern football is not about only what you do with the ball. It’s about what you do without the ball. I see players thinking the can play alone. It’s about time we wake up and defend when we lose the ball. SMH”, he tweeted.



Asamoah Gyan did not shy away from expressing his disappointment at the early elimination of the Ghana Black Meteors.

He indicated that although generally, the team was a good team that had the potential to advance further in the tournament, the team had an early elimination because of pride and selfishness on behalf of some players, these are character traits the legendary Ghanaian skipper believes are not good for modern football.



He said, “What I saw in this Black meteors team is some players think they are bigger than the whole team. Small hype and fame? SHM.”



EAN/WA