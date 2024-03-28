Football has been my life since age 9 – Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has opened up about his football journey from his first club to his current club, Arsenal.

Speaking to the media team of the English Premier League club, the experienced midfielder said his first team was called Krobo Youth.



He said since joining the team at the age of 9, football has been part of his life.



“For me, I grew up with my father playing football. So I always had a football around the home when I was young. It was the same at school with my friends there, everywhere we went I just wanted to play football. Then when I joined my first side at the age of nine, it was my life from then on. Every day I was playing football, we didn’t have any other sports we did – always football,” Thomas Partey said.

The midfielder has been one of the best in his position in Europe in the last decade.



He spent years at Atletico Madrid where he made a name for himself before sealing a big move to Arsenal in 2020.