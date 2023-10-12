Football is a passion for me but I will continue to serve my country as MP – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale South

Owner of Karela United, Haruna Iddrisu has opened up on working concurrently as a Member of Parliament for Tamale South and a football administrator.

Speaking to 3Sports on the GPL Xpress, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) described football as a new passion.



While Haruna Iddrisu does not want to mix football with politics, he said he is keen on continuing serving his country as MP.



“There are two separate and distinct activities. One is vocation and one is service to God and country. I don’t want to mix my politics with football.

"We just have young talent, and I want to give them an opportunity to nurture those talents, and that has been my motivation all along even in politics,” Haruna Iddrisu said.



The NDC MP continued, “I identify and nurture talents, give each person the opportunity to realize his potential. I’m still a Member of Parliament for Tamale South, and I will continue to play that role. I have one of the safest seats in the country, and therefore I can sleep always. Football is a new passion,” he stated.



Meanwhile, Haruna Iddrisu has also disclosed his desire for Karela United to be competitive in the Ghana Premier League.