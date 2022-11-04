Football is a unifier regardless of political affiliation - Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku

Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku has stated that football is the only avenue that unifies all regardless of political affiliation.

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, he made this statement during the launch of the sponsorship package with Goil in Accra.



Goil signed a two-year arrangement worth $200,000 with the Ghana Football Association to be the official fuel partner.

"Football is the only sport that is consumed in over 211 countries worldwide. In Ghana, the football vehicle is the strongest vehicle you can think of, stronger and much accepted than politics. Because football is a unifier regardless of political affiliation and football brings all of us together," he said.



"On the 24th of November when the Black Stars walk out of the tunnel, the entire nation will be up in support of the team. Unity is what football brings so you’ll never get it wrong when you invest in such a product and we believe that this relationship will grow and impact on lives beyond our generation,"