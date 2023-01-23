Football legend Dan Owusu bemoans lack of quality players in Ghana Premier League

Football legend Dan Owusu

Former Black Stars striker, Dan Owusu has said that the Ghana Premier League (GPL) currently lack quality players to make it more competitive.

Some Ghanaians over the years have said that their sudden love for foreign football to the neglect of the domestic top-flight is because the local leagues are not competitive.



And according to Dan Owusu, the Ghana Premier League clubs cannot boast of players who have exceptional qualities that can convince football-loving fans to troop to the stadium during match days.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the three-time Ghana Premier League goal king stated that the domestic topflight league is struggling due to lack of quality players.

“During our time, the fans had favourite players like myself they always wanted to watch at the stadium but the narrative has changed these days because the standard of the league has fallen.”



“The level of our game at the moment is below belt. The league lacks quality players and that makes it difficult for fans to troop to the stadium. It’s been a while I went to watch a match all because the matches are very boring. I always feel like sleeping whenever I go to the stadium because I don’t see anything.”



“Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are recording poor attendance because there is nothing good to watch,” he said.