Football legend Mohammed Polo meets President Akufo-Addo

Mohammed Polo (left) meets Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House

1978 AFCON winner Mohammed Polo paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday at the Jubilee House.

Last year, the former football star launched his book titled "Polo the Magnificent: The Story of the Dribbling Magician" at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, located near Ridge in Accra.



On Tuesday, the legendary Polo called on the President to officially present his biography and a copy of his five-year development plan for youth football to him.



At the short event, Nana Akufo-Addo assured Polo that, his proposed five-year youth football development plan will be given attention by the government and the agencies directly responsible for youth and football-related matters in the country.



“I am always encouraged by citizens of this country who continue to show an interest in the development of our country in the areas of specialty even long after they are active in the area.



"It's a real love of country that you demonstrate in doing that and I find it very commendable and highly appreciated. It is an example you are setting for the future generation of people that long after you have stopped playing, you can continue to have an interest and an impact on the development of the sports" President Akufo-Addo said.



"I am very confident that the great days of Ghanaian football will be back. What you [Mohammed Polo] are offering us here is an opportunity to work together to make that happen"

Polo was a household name in Ghana football in the 1970s and 1980s while playing for Accra Hearts of Oak. He was also an integral member of the Black Stars team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1978.



The 65-year-old’s impressive performances earned him a nomination for the African Footballer of the Year award in 1977.



Polo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to emerge from Ghana and was dubbed the ‘Dribbling Magician’ during his playing days.



He won over 50 International caps and scored 20 goals for Ghana in a career that spanned two decades.



Mohammed ‘Polo’ previously worked as a Coach for Malian side Stade Malien, Accra Great Olympics and Accra Hearts of Oak.