Football to return very soon - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has confirmed that football in the country will restart this month following a number of government interactions with medical practitioners.

According to him, the country's need for football has been highlighted by President Nana Akuffo Addo and a decision has been taken on the reinstatement of football.



Speaking to the media Hon. Oppong Nkrumah said

“Our President is a fan of football, by next week, I believe football will bounce back per what we have reached,”



Football in Ghana was paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but some national sides were given permission to prepare for upcoming qualifiers.

