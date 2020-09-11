0
Football to return very soon - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has confirmed that football in the country will restart this month following a number of government interactions with medical practitioners.

According to him, the country's need for football has been highlighted by President Nana Akuffo Addo and a decision has been taken on the reinstatement of football.

Speaking to the media Hon. Oppong Nkrumah said

“Our President is a fan of football, by next week, I believe football will bounce back per what we have reached,”

Football in Ghana was paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but some national sides were given permission to prepare for upcoming qualifiers.

Source: footballghana.com

