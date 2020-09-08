Sports News

Football to return with the fans - Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah hints

Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah

Ghana's Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah has disclosed that football is likely to return with the fans at the various stadia as government continues to put measures in place to ensure the safe return of the sport.

Football activities in the countries including all contact sports have been suspended in the West African country due to the coronavirus pandemic since March this year. The suspension led to the Ghana FA cancelling the 2019/20 Ghana football season due to the pandemic.



The Akufo-Addo led government continues to ease its restrictions on certain sectors of the economy and social life but is yet to lift the ban on football.



According to the Sports Minister, measures are been put in place to ensure the COVID-19 safety protocols are adhered to which will allow for the safe return of all contact sports including football.



"Just recently, the President spoke about the measures we are putting in place to control the Coronavirus. I plead with you, God willing, the protocols we are working on will ensure that the President would speak again and football shall bounce back," Mr Asiamah said (comments translated to English from Twi).

"Paramount in the protocols will be the safety of supporters, supporters are very important to the government. Supporters make the game beautiful so they have to be protected.



"It won't be long, football will bounce back looking at the measures we will put in place. However, everyone who loves the game must be protected, that is very vital".



The Ghana FA is engaging government on the possibility of starting the 2020/21 Ghana football season in October amid the pandemic.

