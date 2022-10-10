Football world react as heart condition forces Enock Mwepu to retire at age 24

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Enock Mwepu

Brighton and Hove Albion's midfielder, Enock Mwepu, is currently trending on various social media platforms after his retirement announcement from football at the age of 24.

The footballing career of the 24-year-old Zambian international has come to an end after he was diagnosed with a hereditary heart-related condition that can't allow him to be on the pitch.



According to Brighton and Hove Albion, Mwepu was initially admitted to a hospital in Mali during the international break while on his way to join his Zambian teammates.



He later returned to England for extensive testing and was later diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.



The club's statement explained that the condition can worsen over time and would put the player at high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac arrest, hence he had to end his playing career.



"The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event if he were to continue playing competitive football."



Club chairman Tony Bloom said, “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age."

Football fans all over the world have reacted sadly to the news that the life of a prospective top midfielder has been cut short due to circumstances beyond the player's control.



Here are some of the reactions compiled by GhanaWeb





Heartbreaking to see Enock Mwepu have to give up his playing career, but his health is so much more important, we’re all with you king ???????? pic.twitter.com/3oT6cZM3Oi — ????????™ (@ConteSZN_) October 10, 2022

24-year-old Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career following the diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition.



Devastating news ???? pic.twitter.com/GDRJlALUZT — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 10, 2022

Absolutely heartbreaking news for Enock Mwepu - forced to retire due to a heart condition. The Zambian international is just 24, and a remarkably talented footballer.



Devastating, that. Hope to see him still do plenty of good in our game though. pic.twitter.com/e8ZH2Hif5t — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) October 10, 2022

Looking back at Enock Mwepu's best goal in the premier league last season. pic.twitter.com/haqIHqngWJ — David.!???? (@MubianaDavid) October 10, 2022

???? OFFICIEL ! Enock Mwepu (24 ans) met un terme à sa carrière de footballeur après avoir été diagnostiqué victime d'une maladie cardiaque héréditaire. ❤️‍???? pic.twitter.com/vzDYKQVSCf — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) October 10, 2022

Why are clubs not sending heartfelt messages to Enock Mwepu like they did for Aguero?. — Festo⚡ (@TweetsbyFesto) October 10, 2022

End of Road....



Brighton's midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire from football following a diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition. The 24-year old Zambian football career ends today..sad???? pic.twitter.com/KgKaHh8jn3 — The thinker man (@kwekuedilson) October 10, 2022

Zambian, Enock Mwepu retires at age 24 after being diagnosed of hereditary heart condition.



Such a heartbreaking news for an African home.???? pic.twitter.com/xanYhHC6xi — King Eben (@King__Eben) October 10, 2022

This Enock Mwepu moment will never be forgotten. Thanks for the memories, Computer ???? #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/3HZDoWYiuN — Charlie Haffenden (@JournoHaff) October 10, 2022

Brighton and Zambia midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire at 24 years old after a diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition. pic.twitter.com/JhQdiRFWx3 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 10, 2022

Bad news. Enock Mwepu, forced to end his career at 24 as diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition. ???????? #BHAFC



Here, his official message ⤵️???? pic.twitter.com/nKF5aXWMWd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 10, 2022