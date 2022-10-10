0
Football world react as heart condition forces Enock Mwepu to retire at age 24

Enock Mwepu 567898765 Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Enock Mwepu

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brighton and Hove Albion's midfielder, Enock Mwepu, is currently trending on various social media platforms after his retirement announcement from football at the age of 24.

The footballing career of the 24-year-old Zambian international has come to an end after he was diagnosed with a hereditary heart-related condition that can't allow him to be on the pitch.

According to Brighton and Hove Albion, Mwepu was initially admitted to a hospital in Mali during the international break while on his way to join his Zambian teammates.

He later returned to England for extensive testing and was later diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

The club's statement explained that the condition can worsen over time and would put the player at high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac arrest, hence he had to end his playing career.

"The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event if he were to continue playing competitive football."

Club chairman Tony Bloom said, “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age."

Football fans all over the world have reacted sadly to the news that the life of a prospective top midfielder has been cut short due to circumstances beyond the player's control.

