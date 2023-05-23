0
For sure! Kotoko will win the Ghana Premier League this season – Coach Abdul Gazale

Gazale Abdulai Kotoko Vice Coach The interim head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdulai Gazale

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The interim head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdulai Gazale is confident that the team can still win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title.

The coach spoke with a lot of optimism on Monday afternoon after guiding his team to defeat Kotoku Royals 3-1 in the league.

Courtesy of the win, Asante Kotoko have climbed to fourth on the Ghana Premier League table and just six points behind the team at the top of the league standings.

In his post-match interview, coach Abdulai Gazale said Asante Kotoko targets winning all remaining three matches in the league in hopes that the team at the top will drop points.

“For sure we are in contention for the league title. If we are able to pick the remaining nine points and any of the teams at the top drop points we can still win the league,” the gaffer said.

Up next for Asante Kotoko, the team will take on Karela United in Week 32 of the Ghana Premier League.

