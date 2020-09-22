Foreign players bring respect to our league - Thomas Duah

Inter Allies captain, Victorien Adebayor

The assistant coach of Ashanti Gold Sporting Club, Thomas Duah has stressed on the importance of having foreign players in the Ghana Premier League.

The debate on the impact of foreign players on the Ghana Premier League is not a new phenomenon with some football commentators arguing that most of these foreigners do not make any meaningful impact on the Ghana League.



Nigerien international, Victorien Adebayor, and Congolese defender Raddy Ovouka were the most popular foreign players in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League due to their outstanding performance for Inter Allies and Accra Hearts of Oak respectively.



Despite the concerns about the performance of foreign players, coach Thomas Duah has stated that the Miners will continue their tradition of signing one foreign player at the beginning of every Premier League campaign.



"Foreign players bring respect to our league and it makes the league attractive. In the previous years, AshGold had the record of signing one foreigner each year so this is not new to our club," he told Kumasi based Light FM in an interview.

He also spoke about their new signings as they prepare for the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.



"We are okay with the squad and we are very sure that this team can move the club to a greater height (from grace to grace). So we are appealing to the supporters to rally behind the club in the upcoming season".



Ashantigold SC has signed Burkina Faso goalkeeper, Abubakar Sawadogo ahead of the upcoming season.

