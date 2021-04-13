Foreign players serve as role models to Chinese players – Frank Acheampong

Ghana international Frank Acheampong

Black Stars winger Frank Acheampong has opened up on why top-notch players across the globe accept offers from clubs in the Chinese Super League.

In recent times, the Chinese League has dominated the headlines due to clubs' ability to cash in for top-notch players with Ghanaian footballers no exception.



The perception has been that players move to China for money but the 27-year-old has downplayed such claims.



According to him, players move to the Chinese Superleague to serve as inspiration to the locally-based players.

“Yes, I think when they sign you is like they will sign you like a professional player so they have to feel your impact, be like a role model to the Chinese players because they want to lift the local players on how they play and by so doing they have to learn from we the foreigners.”



“So whatever you bring on and off the pitch is what they think their local players are learning so to play in China is not just about the playing sake but is like you being an inspiration to their players," he told Untold Stories TV.



Frank Acheampong has joined ambitious Chinese club Shenzhen FC on a four-year deal after failing to extend his stay with Tianjin Teda.