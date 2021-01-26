Forget about an appeal and settle the players – Kofi Manu advises Kotoko

Former Chairman of the Player Status Committee of the GFA, Kofi Manu

Former Chairman of the Player Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association, Kofi Manu has advised Asante Kotoko to forget about the case they have lost against four former players at the GFA.

The Porcupine Warriors on Monday, January 25, 2021, was ordered by the Player Status Committee to pay GHS198,000 to ex-players Abass Mohammed, Mathew Kelvin Andoh, Stephen Tetteh Aryiku, and Evans Owusu.



The said players had earlier dragged the team before the committee for unlawful termination of their contracts without compensation.



In a subsequent letter from Asante Kotoko to the GFA, they have made it clear that they want to appeal the judgment from the committee.



Giving his take on the matter, Kofi Manu said that Asante Kotoko should not try to appeal the cases.

According to him, there is no law that backs the appeal and the club should just settle the issue with the players.



“The player status committee's decisions are not appealed according to the status of the FA and I can tell you that the status is unsatisfactory and irrelevant and needs to be amended, I don't understand the people who sat down and made such a law and those who accepted it for it to be used for our football,” Kofi Manu noted.



The former GFA Executive Committee member continued, “I will advise the Chief Executive Officer and the management to humble themselves and settle the issue amicably with the players and their management that they are in a covid-19 moment they can't pay such amount now so they should give them a payment plan for them to settle them only if the players will accept.”