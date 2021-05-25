Forget about getting a point in Dormaa - Aduana Stars coach to Kotoko

Aduana Stars head coach, Stephen Asare Bediako

• Asante Kotoko has never won a game in Dormaa

• The two giants, Kotoko, and Aduana Stars, will clash on Saturday, May 29, 2021,



• Aduana Stars currently occupies the 8th position



Aduana Stars coach, Joseph Asare Bediako, has sent a strong warning to giants Asante Kotoko ahead of their matchday 27 game.



The two times champions will meet Asante Kotoko who has 24 titles to their name on matchday 27 of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II in Dormaa.



Dormaa has always been a difficult ground for the Porcupines Warriors who are yet to pick a win in an away game against Aduana Stars since the Ogya Boys joined the Premier League in 2009.



Aduana Stars lost 2-0 away to Legon Cities in Accra on matchday 26 and are poised to beat Asante Kotoko to boost their chances of winning their third league trophy.

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated tie, coach Asare Bediako has said that history is going to repeat itself as Kotoko will return to Kumasi without a point.



“Kotoko has never won a match at Dormaa since we joined the premiership. I'm bent on maintaining that tradition on Sunday, by ensuring we beat them to pick the three maximum points."



“It is not under my leadership as a coach that the team will lose to Kotoko. Beating them on Saturday is a must,” he added.



