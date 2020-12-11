Form won't matter against Cardiff City - Swansea City forward Andre Ayew warns

Swansea City vice skipper, Andre Ayew

Swansea City vice skipper Andre Dede Ayew says form will not matter when his side take on Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday.

Steve Cooper's side make the short journey down the M4 to take on their rivals in the 110th meeting in the 108-year history of the fixture.



Ayew, who is the club's leading scorer this season with seven goals is primed for the clash



'We all know what the game means to the fans, to our community. We know it is not a game like any other game, it is a big one," the 30-year-old said, as reported by his club's official website.

"But it is still three points to play for, so you have to make sure you don’t get carried away, focus on playing the way we want to play and as well as we can.



"If we do that we can make the fans proud."



Ayew got his first experience of the derby last term, playing his part as Swansea took the spoils at the Liberty before a goalless draw in the reverse fixture.