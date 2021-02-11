Former Aduana Stars goalkeeper Stephen Adams joins Karela United

Former Aduana Stars goalkeeper, Stephen Adams has signed for Karela United to boost their title charge.

The experienced shot-stopper has joined Karela on a reported short term deal as a free agent.



Adams will be registered by the club when the transfer window opens on February 16 but has started training with the club.



Karela is in contention for the Ghana Premier League title due to their impressive performances.

They are currently third with 22 points, a point behind leaders Asante Kotoko, who condemned them to their first defeat at home last week.



Adams is a former Ghana international, making 10 appearances for the Black Stars.



He was named in Ghana's squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.